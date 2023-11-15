Hilton Grand Vacations Named Among the Nation’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it has once again ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation’s "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces” list, which recognizes organizations that strive to build families through adoption. For the fourth consecutive year, HGV was named first in the hotel and travel industry on the Foundation’s "Best By Industry” list.

"What an honor to be recognized once again by the Dave Thomas Foundation for our industry-leading adoption assistance benefits,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. "This is a great reflection of our ‘Putting People First’-mission and our family-focused culture. At HGV, team members are the heart of everything we do, and I’m extremely proud of HGV’s continued commitment to support adoptive parents and families.”

The company offers corporate, hourly and resort-based team members an adoption assistance benefit of up to $10,000 per child to help offset the cost of adoption. HGV also provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all eligible U.S. team members who have been with the company for 90 days. The parental leave program applies to birth and adoptive mothers and fathers, as well as team members who have a child via surrogacy.

"The Foundation is thrilled to see a growing number of organizations offering robust benefits to employees who open their hearts and homes as foster and adoptive parents,” said Rita Soronen, president & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "According to research conducted by The Harris Poll on the Foundation’s behalf, 68% of Americans say that having paid leave and other adoption benefits in the workplace impact their decision to adopt. When organizations offer benefits and join the Foundation in raising awareness of their importance to inspire others, we are one step closer to ensuring that every child has a permanent home and a loving family.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey employers across the U.S. and score participants based on three criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits. In addition to the 100 Best list, the Foundation ranks employers by size, industry, paid leave, foster care benefits and impact. View the complete 2023 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

To learn more about HGV's culture and benefits and for available openings, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 525,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking.

More than 30 years ago, Dave Thomas led an initiative advocating for better adoption benefits in the workplace. The Foundation has carried that legacy forward through the Adoption-Friendly Workplace program. The Foundation recognizes organizations that offer best-in-class adoption and foster care benefits, offers a toolkit to help employers develop their policies and shares stories of impact. Learn more at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

