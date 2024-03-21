Hilton Grand Vacations Wins National Top Workplace Recognition

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), a premier vacation ownership and experiences company, has been named a national winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA awards. The company made its debut on the list, which was featured for the first time in USA Today. As the nation’s leading employer recognition program, Top Workplaces has surveyed more than 20 million employees over the past two decades to identify organizations that have successfully nurtured outstanding workplace cultures.

HGV team members answered 24 questions in an annual survey administered by Energage, the nation’s leading employer recognition program. The 2023 survey went to more than 7,000 organizations.

"At HGV, we firmly believe prioritizing and empowering our team members is the key to success," said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "We are thrilled to receive this honor and will continue to innovate and invest in our greatest asset – our people – to provide the support and resources they need to thrive personally and professionally."

From the first day of employment, eligible full-time and part-time HGV team members can access a comprehensive benefits package that underscores HGV's dedication to fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment. The company extends a range of best-in-class benefits to its team members, including medical, dental, vision, disability, life coverage and 401(k) plan options to name a few.

"We’re honored to receive recognition from Top Workplaces for our outstanding culture, united by the mission of ‘Putting People First’," said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. "With the help of our exceptional team members, we’re proud to cultivate a welcoming, empathetic and supportive culture worth celebrating."

The recognition from Top Workplaces follows a year of growth at HGV, including the $1.5 billion acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations and an extended five-year contract with the LPGA to host the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which kicks off the LPGA season.

HGV’s status as a top regional employer has also been recognized by Orlando Sentinel Top Workplaces 2023 (No. 7 Large Companies, Central Florida) and Inside Business Top Workplaces 2023 (No. 6 Large Companies, Virginia Beach). Energage also awarded HGV several Culture of Excellence awards for Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation and Professional Development at the 2023 Culture of Excellence awards.

The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Participating companies are evaluated on employee feedback captured by Energage’s confidential, research-based engagement survey that is powered by more than 17 years of feedback data from more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations.

HGV is actively growing its workforce and is seeking new and passionate individuals to join roles across all departments. To explore available openings at HGV, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318507156/en/