Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2DH1A / ISIN: US43300A2033
|
02.10.2025 07:44:20
Hilton Signs Franchise Deal With Inspire Entertainment Resort In South Korea
(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a hospitality company, on Thursday announced that Hilton Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement with Inspire Entertainment Resort.
The financial terms are not disclosed.
The company mentioned that the deal strengthens its presence in South Korea's growing tourism sector and enhances the nation's position as a world-class travel hub.
The company also said that the guests will have access to the company's hospitality alongside Inspire's expansive entertainment offerings.
On Wednesday, Hilton Worldwide closed trading, 1.04% lesser at $256.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|217,80
|-0,18%