WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

17.11.2025 09:45:00

History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar: 2 Brilliant IPO Stocks to Buy Before 2026, According to Wall Street

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) crashed earlier this year when President Trump shocked Wall Street with sweeping tariffs. But the index promptly bounced back into a new bull market and has since advanced 50%. However, history says the Nasdaq is headed much higher in the coming years. It has returned an average of 281% during bull markets since 1990.Most Wall Street analysts see CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN) as undervalued. Both companies completed initial public offerings (IPOs) in the past year. Details are provided below:Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
