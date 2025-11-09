ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

09.11.2025 09:01:00

History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026: My Top 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Before It Does

The Nasdaq Composite has risen steadily for nearly three years, and many believe the catalyst that sparked the current bull market was the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Add to that the ongoing campaign of interest rate cuts and higher corporate earnings, and conditions are ripe for the market's momentum to continue. Furthermore, the tech-centric index's three-year rally suggests there will be more to come in the new year.Going back 50 years, there have been five bull markets that have lasted longer than three years, and in each case, the rally has continued, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services company Carson Group. The data shows that bull markets that persisted longer than three years continued to gain ground, lasting eight years on average. Even the shortest lasted for five years, which suggests there could be more to come.Additionally, estimates regarding the impact of AI continue to ratchet higher. The adoption of generative AI could add as much as $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), creating a windfall for those at the cutting edge of the technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street soll die Woche fester beginnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
