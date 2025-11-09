Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
09.11.2025 09:01:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026: My Top 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite has risen steadily for nearly three years, and many believe the catalyst that sparked the current bull market was the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Add to that the ongoing campaign of interest rate cuts and higher corporate earnings, and conditions are ripe for the market's momentum to continue. Furthermore, the tech-centric index's three-year rally suggests there will be more to come in the new year.Going back 50 years, there have been five bull markets that have lasted longer than three years, and in each case, the rally has continued, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services company Carson Group. The data shows that bull markets that persisted longer than three years continued to gain ground, lasting eight years on average. Even the shortest lasted for five years, which suggests there could be more to come.Additionally, estimates regarding the impact of AI continue to ratchet higher. The adoption of generative AI could add as much as $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), creating a windfall for those at the cutting edge of the technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|75,21
|0,98%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street soll die Woche fester beginnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.