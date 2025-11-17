HIVE Digital Technologies Expands AI Infrastructure With Dell And Bell

(RTTNews) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE, HIVE.V), through its wholly owned subsidiary BUZZ High Performance Computing, announced a new agreement with Dell Technologies to deploy its next wave of advanced AI infrastructure.

BUZZ and HIVE have also executed operating agreements to begin the first phase of the BUZZ-Bell AI Fabric deployment.

As part of the initiative, BUZZ will install a 63-node cluster of liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9680L servers, powered by 504 next-generation GPUs optimized for AI workloads. The fully integrated Dell IR5000 racks will be delivered and installed at the Bell AI Fabric data center, strengthening BUZZ's partnership with Bell and expanding its sovereign AI Cloud.

Beyond the Bell AI Fabric facility, BUZZ is advancing proprietary high-efficiency liquid-cooled data center designs in Canada and Sweden. Long-lead components are already being procured, with operations scheduled to go live in the second half of 2026. Each Canadian and Swedish site, alongside the Bell AI Fabric facility, will host 2,000 additional GPUs, expanding the BUZZ AI Cloud to more than 6,000 GPUs by the end of 2026.

The expansion is projected to generate an additional $120 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with an 80% operating margin after electrical and data center costs. This growth will add to the company's current $20 million ARR, significantly strengthening BUZZ's AI Cloud business.

With 5,000 GPUs already in operation, BUZZ expects to reach a total of 11,000 GPUs by 2026. In addition, HIVE's 70 MW Tier I data center in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, spanning 32.5 acres, is being upgraded to a Tier III+ facility (PUE <1.3). Once complete, the site will support over 25,000 GPUs, based on reference architecture.