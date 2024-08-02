Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Holding(s) in Company



02-Aug-2024



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD2ZT390 Issuer Name GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Helikon Investments Limited City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Dublin Ireland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 30-Jul-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 01-Aug-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.444500 5.536100 7.980600 6150631 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD2ZT390 1883977 2.444500 Sub Total 8.A 1883977 2.444500% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash Settled Equity Swap 03/06/2027 03/06/2027 Cash 2588274 3.358400 Cash Settled Equity Swap 30/01/2026 30/01/2026 Cash 1678380 2.177700 Sub Total 8.B2 4266654 5.536100% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV 5.536100 7.980600% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 01-Aug-2024 13. Place Of Completion London

