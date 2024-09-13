|
13.09.2024 17:45:10
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin on the 13th of September 2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|346847
|EQS News ID:
|1988205
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
