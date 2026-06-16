Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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16.06.2026 18:45:06
Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
15-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|431933
|EQS News ID:
|2347460
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Draper Esprit PLC
|7,10
|-2,74%
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