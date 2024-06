Home Depot: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The housing market has cooled, along with Home Depot 's (NYSE: HD) stock, but the world's largest home improvement retailer is preparing to complete an $18.25 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution, a building products wholesale distributor, to bolster its future growth.As Home Depot shareholders wait for the deal to go through and the housing cycle to turn around, the company will continue to pay a handsome dividend. But is that enough for the stock to remain healthy? Let's examine whether investors should buy, sell, or hold Home Depot .Home Depot recently announced its earnings results for its fiscal first quarter of 2024, showing the company generated $36.4 billion in net sales and $3.6 billion in net earnings. Compared to fiscal Q1 2023, net sales and earnings were down 2.3% and 7%, respectively. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel