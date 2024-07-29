Hope Bancorp Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope, reported second quarter net income of $25.3 million, down 34% from last year. Earnings per common share was $0.21 compared to $0.32. Excluding notable items, net income per share was $0.22 compared to $0.32. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income after provision was $104.46 million, down 14% from a year ago. Total noninterest income was $11.07 million, down 35%. Analysts on average had estimated $121.27 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.