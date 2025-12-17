Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs Aktie

Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853788 / ISIN: US4335785071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 15:29:39

HOPI Logistics Implements Hitachi Vantara Storage Platform To Boost System Reliability

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, HOPI Logistics announced the implementation of Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One Block or VSP One Block, developed by a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY.PK), to increase the reliability and availability of its mission-critical solutions.

The company expects the implementation to preserve uninterrupted access to SAP systems, help it to meet customer expectations, and maintain its competitive edge.

"For me, the ideal situation is not having to think about storage. It should just work," said Petr Pokorný, Head of IT Operations, HOPI Logistics. "With VSP One Block, I can finally say that's the case. I sleep easy knowing our SAP environment is protected by a reliable, high-performance platform."

Hitachi's stock closed at $31.60, down 0.32 percent on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shsmehr Nachrichten