How AGI Could Stir Up the Beverage Industry

Picture a bad week for a supply-chain planner at a big drinks company. Maybe a sweetener supplier comes up short or a heat wave spikes demand in a region. A bottling line goes down. She calls suppliers, reworks production schedules, books trucks, and decides which stores get shorted. A job like hers involves frequent judgment calls made under pressure.

Today's AI helps with pieces of that week, like forecasting demand or simulating a factory. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is AI that could match a skilled worker across most jobs. It would take the whole assignment, adapt when the plan breaks, and see it through without someone checking every step. Nothing in beverages works that way yet, but each improvement in today's AI agents -- software that can carry out multistep tasks on its own -- moves companies along that path.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) operates BEES, a digital commerce and sales platform used by more than 4 million retailers. Retailers place orders through BEES, while sales representatives use related tools to recommend orders and manage accounts. An AGI account manager could handle everything from taking orders to following up with thousands of shops, while human reps keep the accounts that need a handshake.

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