CPI CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 883530 / ISIN: US1259021061
|
01.07.2026 09:06:00
How July CPI Data Could Make or Break Your 2027 Social Security Raise
For seniors on Social Security, one of the most important announcements each year comes in October. That's when the Social Security Administration (SSA) typically announces an official cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.The purpose of Social Security COLAs is to help benefits keep up with inflation through the years. While it's too soon to know what next year's COLA will look like, estimates are pointing to a larger raise in the new year than the 2.8% COLA that came through this past January.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!