OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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05.07.2026 14:10:00
How to Get Exposure to OpenAI Before Its IPO
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind ChatGPT, has hopped on the initial public offering (IPO) bandwagon. Like Anthropic, the company behind Claude, it is also planning to start selling shares to the public, and it filed a confidential draft S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8.While OpenAI filed its S-1 shortly after Anthropic's, don't assume it's just a few months away from its public market debut. In light of the recent choppy price action following the IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, OpenAI is reportedly increasingly looking toward next year for its IPO.Yet while it could be well into 2027 before OpenAI goes public, investors don't need to wait to get exposure to this hot AI start-up, recently valued at $852 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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