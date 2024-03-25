Howmet Aerospace Announces Leadership Appointment

Effective April 8, 2024, Johan (John) Wall will join Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) as President, Engineered Structures. In this role, John will have responsibility for all Engineered Structures employees and locations globally. John will be based in Cleveland, OH, and will report directly to John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

John was most recently with Precision Castparts ("PCC”) as President for its Aerostructures business. During his 17-year tenure with PCC, John held roles of progressive accountability including Regional Vice President of PCC Aerostructures, General Manager – Aerospace Dynamics International, General Manager – Centra Industries, Director of Sales – Centra Industries, and Director of Quality – Centra Industries. Prior to PCC, he worked for Linamar Automotive for nine years in various quality roles of increasing responsibility.

John holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325243197/en/