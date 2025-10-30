Howmet Aerospace Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.94 to $0.96 per share on revenues between $2.09 billion and $2.11 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share on revenues of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.66 to $3.68 per share on revenues between about $8.175 billion and $8.195 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.64 per share on revenues between about $8.08 billion and $8.18 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.63 per share on revenues of $8.15 billion for the year.

