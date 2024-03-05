|
05.03.2024 13:00:00
Howmet Aerospace to Participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London, UK, on March 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM ET.
A link to the real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
