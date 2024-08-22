|
22.08.2024 16:08:00
Howmet Aerospace to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 10:25 AM ET.
A real-time webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822627632/en/
