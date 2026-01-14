Hub Power XD Aktie

Hub Power XD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PK0065001015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 15:16:33

HUB Cyber Security Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Share Split

(RTTNews) - Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC), a confidential computing and secured data fabric technologies provider, Wednesday announced a 1-for-15 reverse share split of its ordinary shares.

The reverse share split and corresponding share capital adjustment will become effective on January 15 with the ordinary shares to begin trading on split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Stock Market on January 16, at market open, under the existing trading symbol HUBC.

As a result of the reverse share split every 15 issued and outstanding ordinary shares will automatically be converted into one ordinary share.

The company expects the reverse share split to increase the per share trading price of the ordinary share, enough to maintain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq listing rule.

In pre-market activity, HUBC shares were trading at $0.31, down 42.20% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hub Power XD

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hub Power XD

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen