HUBER+SUHNER concludes frame contract with Deutsche Bahn for connectivity system

In future, Deutsche Bahn (DB) will be relying on connectivity systems from HUBER+SUHNER and its partner McLaren Applied (UK), among others, for the WLAN on board its ICE trains. Together, the two companies are supplying solutions for data communication for passengers and train staff in parts of the existing DB fleet as well as in newly procured long-distance trains.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) has commissioned HUBER+SUHNER with a system solution that ensures mobile data communication for passengers and train staff on board its ICE and also supports the 5G standard. The contract covers the retrofitting of the WLAN supply in parts of the existing ICE fleet as well as the re-equipping of the ICE trains that will be put into service over the next few years as part of the fleet expansion.

The connectivity system consists of two subsystems, the train-to-ground communication and the internal WLAN supply. The connectivity system provides WLAN Internet access for passengers on the one hand and connects the vehicles to the Internet for applications such as passenger information on the other.

Use in high-speed transport places high demands on the connectivity system in terms of resilience, availability, bandwidth, transmission speed, stability and latency. For an excellent passenger experience, services such as web browsing, e-mail, downloads, music and video streaming, voice and video telephony, live TV and online data storage must be possible. In particular, the system must be able to handle the train-to-ground connection simultaneously via connections with several network operators.

This system solution is being supplied in a partnership between HUBER+SUHNER, which is responsible for the hardware components, and McLaren Applied, based in Surrey, UK, where the software is developed and the services provided. The expected sales volume for HUBER+SUHNER over the multi-year project period is in the middle double-digit million (CHF) range.

For HUBER+SUHNER, this frame contract represents a milestone within the strategic growth initiative rail communications, in which the company sees great potential at the interface of environmentally friendly mobility and seamless, mobile communication.

