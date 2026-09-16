HubSpot Aktie

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WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009

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16.09.2026 16:33:35

HubSpot Deepens OpenAI Partnership With New AI Tools For SMBs

(RTTNews) - CRM software company HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with OpenAI to bring new AI-powered capabilities to small and midsize businesses, including ChatGPT Ads integration and an AI Growth Bundle offer.

HubSpot said its ChatGPT connector, launched in 2025, has become the most popular CRM connector for the platform, with weekly active users up 250%. The updated connector now allows businesses to run email campaigns, create landing pages, analyze deals and optimize for AI search directly in ChatGPT.

The company said the new ChatGPT Ads integration lets SMBs build campaigns and track attribution within HubSpot, while the AI Growth Bundle offers discounted HubSpot credits, ChatGPT Business seats and ad spend matches.

On the NYSE, shares of HubSpot are currently gaining 0.27 percent, changing hands at $242.62.

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HubSpot Inc 204,00 -0,97% HubSpot Inc

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