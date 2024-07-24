Humble Games Confirms Mass Layoffs As Part Of 'Restructuring' Program

(RTTNews) - Humble Games, owned by Humble Bundle, confirmed reports of layoff of the entire staff due to restructuring program, scraping rumors about shutting down.

"In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations", the publisher of games such as Unpacking, Slay the Spire, and Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, announced.

"This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle".

The announcement comes as a Humble Games employee posted earlier on LinkedIn, "At 9 am this morning, 36 employees of Humble Games were told that we were being let go and that the company is shutting down."

Whereas, another employee shared that, "Unfortunately all of us at Humble Games were impacted today and a lot of good people are looking for work and would really appreciate your support."

The indie publisher acknowledged in a LinkedIn post that it deeply empathizes with everyone affected, showing its commitment towards navigating the difficult situation with empathy and understanding.

According to a former employee, Chris Radley, the ongoing projects of the company will be completed by a third party. "I want it to be made abundantly clear," he posted, "this is NOT a restructuring of operations. This is a total shutdown of #HumbleGames. Operations have been handed off to a third party consultancy. NO staff are left."