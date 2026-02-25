Hut 8 Mining Aktie

Hut 8 Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGE9 / ISIN: CA44812T1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 13:37:39

Hut 8 Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT, HUT.TO) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations of $301.8 million compared to profit of $149.7 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $347.9 million compared to profit of $310.6 million. Total revenue increased to $88.49 million from $31.69 million.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $248.0 million, compared to net income of $331.4 million in the prior year period. Net loss for the period included $220.0 million of primarily unrealized losses on digital assets, compared to $509.3 million of primarily unrealized gains on digital assets in the prior year period. Revenue was $235.1 million, compared to $162.4 million in the prior year period.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hut 8 shares are down 3.75 percent to $56.97.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hut 8 Mining Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.