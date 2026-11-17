(RTTNews) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced plans for new collaborations with IBM and the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory that will span research into next-generation modular architectures for quantum computers. IBM and NVIDIA are colocating NVIDIA DGX B200 systems with IBM quantum computers, including those powered by IBM Quantum Nighthawk. This integrated system is supporting a jointly developed IBM, Fermilab and NVIDIA modular quantum codesign platform. The quantum computing codesign platform with Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, alongside IBM and NVIDIA, will support quantum error-correction and applications research for future systems.

NVIDIA also announced a new quantum algorithm that delivers up to 13,000x faster decoding compared with existing leading algorithms. Available through the NVIDIA CUDA-Q QEC 0.9.0 library, the TCBP-JOBS decoding algorithm accelerates the computationally intensive parts of quantum error-correction research.

At prior close on NasdaqGS, NVIDIA shares were trading at $156.14.