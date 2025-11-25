Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie

ICARO Media Group Enters New Multiyear Digital Network Deal With Otis In Spain, Portugal And Africa

(RTTNews) - ICARO Media Group, Inc., an AI media technology company, on Tuesday announced a multiyear contract with Otis Mobility S.A., a division of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS).

The new partnership reinforces ICARO's vision of a fully connected multiscreen ecosystem - where Out-of-Home experiences act as a powerful amplifier to its existing OTT, mobile, and digital engagement platforms.

With the expansion of 50,000 screens distributed in buildings across southwestern Europe and parts of Africa, ICARO will now operate one of the largest digital media networks in the industry, set to reach more than 2.4 million people daily and generate approximately 60 million weekly views.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our digital network with a powerful partner like Otis Worldwide Corporation," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group, Inc. "This partnership allows ICARO to continue the expansion of our Multiscreen Network, focused on full funnel monetization strategies for our partners and driving increased valuation for our shareholders. Digital media's future is no longer limited to the TV or mobile screen. It is shifting towards multi-screen engagement, where seamless connections between digital content and advertising drive powerful monetization, measurement, and attribution."

