|
11.07.2024 13:18:49
Identiv Inks Strategic Partnership With Omnilert For AI Visual Gun Detection Technology
(RTTNews) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE), a digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Omnilert, a leading provider of AI visual gun detection technology.
Through this partnership, Identiv became a reseller of Omnilert Gun Detect, integrating its advanced gun detection capabilities into the Velocity Vision Ecosystem to significantly enhance safety monitoring across a variety of sites.
These sites include educational institutions, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, manufacturing plants, and more.
The strategic partnership between Identiv and Omnilert addresses the critical need for proactive security measures amid the continued rise in incidents of gun violence in the United States. This integrated solution enhances security through early gun detection and automated emergency response.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Identive Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Identive stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Identive Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Identive Inc
|3,73
|-1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.