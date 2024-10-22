|
22.10.2024 14:17:00
If I Could Buy Only 3 Dow Jones Stocks Through 2025, I'd Pick These 3 Dividend-Growth Companies
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been around since the late 19th century. Its storied past has made it one of the key benchmarks that investors turn to for gauging stock market performance.The 30 components in the Dow have changed a lot in recent years, with the addition of Amazon, Salesforce, and other growth names. Still, the Dow acts as a great representative of the broader market. And with all but two components paying dividends (Amazon and Boeing), the Dow is a great starting point for discovering blue chip dividend stocks.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have been components of the Dow since the 1990s, while Nike (NYSE: NKE) was added in 2013. Here's why all three Dow stocks are balanced buys worth considering through 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
