Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
03.03.2026 22:45:00
If I Could Own Only 1 Quantum Computing Stock for 2026, It Would Be This
The internet has dramatically changed the world, and that change has occurred entirely in my lifetime. However, the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century should be a strong warning to investors, as newer, potentially more impactful technologies continue to emerge.This is why my quantum computing pick in 2026 is a bit on the boring side.The truth is that I've owned my big quantum play for about a decade. It was a legitimate factor in my decision to invest in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), but when I hit the buy button, quantum was still in its early stages of development. I reasoned at the time that IBM had the resources and technological capabilities to turn quantum into a real business at some point in the distant future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!