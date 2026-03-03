Quantum Computing Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

03.03.2026 22:45:00

If I Could Own Only 1 Quantum Computing Stock for 2026, It Would Be This

The internet has dramatically changed the world, and that change has occurred entirely in my lifetime. However, the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century should be a strong warning to investors, as newer, potentially more impactful technologies continue to emerge.This is why my quantum computing pick in 2026 is a bit on the boring side.The truth is that I've owned my big quantum play for about a decade. It was a legitimate factor in my decision to invest in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), but when I hit the buy button, quantum was still in its early stages of development. I reasoned at the time that IBM had the resources and technological capabilities to turn quantum into a real business at some point in the distant future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
