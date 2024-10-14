|
14.10.2024 10:04:00
If I Were Just Entering the World of Cryptocurrency, This Is What I Would Buy
Within the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market, there are literally tens of thousands of different cryptocurrencies. So, understandably, the choice of which one to add to your portfolio can seem daunting.The good news is that there's one cryptocurrency that has an established, 15-year track record of delivering market-beating returns for investors. This same cryptocurrency is a favorite of both retail and institutional investors, and is the most followed by the mainstream financial media. That cryptocurrency, of course, is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). If you are investing in crypto for the first time, this should be the first cryptocurrency into your portfolio.The primary reason to invest in Bitcoin is its tremendous upside potential. In the span of just over a decade, Bitcoin has skyrocketed in price from $100 to $60,000. Along the way, Bitcoin has turned in some eye-popping annual returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
