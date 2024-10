If You Bought 1 Share of Alphabet Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

This year marks 20 years since Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), known then as Google, Inc., launched its IPO. The company faced significant regulatory scrutiny at that time, and a desire to launch its IPO at a higher price gave way to pressure, pushing the IPO price down to a split-adjusted $2.13 per share.Despite such challenges, the company evolved into a digital advertising juggernaut, and the profits generated from that business led to Alphabet acquiring numerous other companies. With that expansion, even an investor with one pre-split share earned massive gains over the last 20 years.Investors who bought one share in 2004 would now hold 40 shares -- 20 shares with voting power under the "GOOGL" symbol and 20 that do not have voting rights and trade under the "GOOG" symbol.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool