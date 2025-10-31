Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
31.10.2025 16:50:50
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Beyond Meat Stock 6 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
When Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) debuted as a publicly traded company in May 2019, it was the toast of Wall Street. The first few months of trading were nothing short of a feeding frenzy, with the stock hitting an all-time high of $239.71 in July 2019. After taking investors on a roller-coaster ride for the next year-and-a-half, the stock began a steady descent into penny stock status, where it's been residing throughout 2025. What happened to the company that was -- and still is -- on a mission to nourish humanity with plant-based proteins while saving the planet?When the IPO buzz faded, the promise of a vegan utopia gave way to a sobering reality: Many consumers simply don't like the taste of plant-based meat, and in a time of persistent inflation, they're not willing to pay a premium price for meatless alternatives. That leaves Beyond Meat in a tough spot, with steadily declining sales, persistent losses, and a mountain of debt -- hence the stock's current price of $1.59 (as of this writing).
