IFF Names New President of Nourish and Introduces Leadership Structure Aligned to New Operating Model

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Yuvraj Arora, currently President, U.S. Categories for Kellogg North America, will join IFF as President, Nourish, effective June 19, 2023. Arora brings more than 25 years of multinational CPG experience to IFF’s Executive Leadership Team, mostly recently leading Kellogg’s $7 billion U.S. portfolio through a period of strong growth and portfolio transformation.

IFF today also announced the leadership structure to support the transition to a new operating model as part of the company’s transformation strategy. The shift from its current divisional structure to three core end markets—Food and Beverage, Home and Personal Care, and Health—will provide greater customer intimacy and enhance cross-functional collaboration, allowing for enhanced execution, speed and streamlined delivery. IFF expects its new operating model to be in effect by the beginning of 2024.

As President, Nourish, Arora, will lead IFF’s Food and Beverage categories when the operating model is in full effect in the new year. Arora has spent the past 21 years at Kellogg, beginning in India in 2002, where he held roles in marketing and category management. After relocating to the United States in 2005, he assumed roles of increasing responsibility in marketing, brand management and general management for the Cereals, Snacking and Salty Snack categories across the United States. From 2012-2015, he led marketing and innovation for the Asia, Middle East and Africa markets based out of Singapore. He most recently served as President, U.S. Categories for Kellogg North America, where he was responsible for leading the food giant’s U.S. portfolio across six categories.

Arora is a business leader with an excellent track record across multiple geographies, delivering significant portfolio and organizational transformation in support of driving Kellogg’s growth in multiple categories. An award-winning marketer, the depth and breadth of his experience spans brand and category management, product marketing, product innovation and general management.

"Yuvraj will be an outstanding addition to the leadership team,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF. "His expertise in commercializing innovation and track record of delivering strong P&L performance across food and beverage categories make him a great fit to lead Nourish. Yuvraj’s CPG and consumer insight experience will be of tremendous value as we continue to innovate and create with our customers to enable growth. His deep experience in driving transformation and execution will be instrumental in facilitating IFF’s previously announced transition to a category-backed operating model.”

Arora holds a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Calicut and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Delhi, India. He will be based in IFF’s New York headquarters.

IFF also introduced a new divisional leadership structure in alignment with the company’s transformation strategy and new operating model:

Christophe Fauchon de Villeplee, currently President, Scent, will leave IFF after a period of transition. His career at IFF spans more than 24 years, with a total of 30 years in the industry. Since joining IFF in 1999, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including sales, group country management, regional general management of fragrances, North America, and global leadership of Fine Fragrances and Consumer Fragrances.

"We thank Christophe for his service to IFF and wish him the best for his future endeavors,” said Clyburn.

Simon Herriott, currently President, Health & Biosciences, will assume additional responsibilities in leading the Scent division. Herriott will lead IFF’s Home and Personal Care categories when the new operating model is in effect. Since 2019, Herriott has served as platform leader, Health & Biosciences. In a 16-year career with DuPont, Herriott held various leadership positions including in Industrial Biosciences Sustainable Solutions and Chemical Solutions businesses. During his career, he also held multiple roles at ICI, Zeneca and Avecia Inc. in Europe, Asia and North America.

Angela Strzelecki, currently President, Pharma Solutions, will lead IFF’s Health categories when the new operating model is in effect. Over a nearly 30-year career with DuPont, Strzelecki has held a variety of general management, operational and leadership positions across the company, including in Nutrition and Health, Corporate M&A, Titanium Technologies, Building Innovations, Corporate Strategy and Performance Coatings.

IFF will continue to operate in its current business structure for the remainder of 2023, while planning the transition to the new operating model in January 2024.

"Our evolution to a category-aligned operating model is a pivotal moment for IFF,” said Frank Clyburn, IFF CEO. "These proven leaders and the changes we are making will better enable us to bring the full value of the IFF portfolio to our customers, while deepening our commitment to customers and operational excellence. I am confident that our team and enhanced operating framework will benefit our customers, investors, colleagues and the global community of consumers, and position us to execute on IFF’s ambitious growth plans.”

