|
28.02.2024 13:51:04
IFF Secures Approval For Commercialization Of Synerxia Yeasts For Biofuel Production In Argentina
(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the Argentine Ministry of Economy for the commercialization of genetically modified Synerxia yeasts for grains-based bioethanol production in Argentina.
The Synerxia yeasts have been designed to improve corn conversion into bioethanol by up to three percent, thus increasing the efficiency of the process.
The Synerxia yeasts are obtained through hybridization combined with genetic improvement, which significantly reduces glycerol formation and enables maximum ethanol conversion.
The company also stated that by using these advanced yeasts, industrial performance losses due to high ambient temperatures during processing can be avoided, resulting in significant productivity gains, cost reductions, and improved yield and profit during production scale-ups.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in International Flavors Fragrances von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in International Flavors Fragrances von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|67,40
|-0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.