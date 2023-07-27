|
27.07.2023 22:15:00
IFF to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results August 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results following the market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727856333/en/
