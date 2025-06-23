IFF Unveils New 75,000 Sq. Ft. Innovation-Driven GBS Hub In Hyderabad

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, and biosciences, has relocated its Global Business Services - GBS center in Hyderabad to a newly built, 75,000-square-foot facility in the city's prime financial district.

The state-of-the-art office is designed to support up to 600 employees and is part of IFF's broader strategy to enhance operational agility, innovation, and global support capabilities.

Equipped with advanced infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and cutting-edge technologies, the new center will strengthen IFF's ability to serve customers with greater efficiency. CFO Mike DeVeau emphasized that the move underscores the company's commitment to building a future-ready and innovation-driven workplace, drawing on the vibrant cultural and tech ecosystem of Hyderabad.

The facility includes an Innovation Studio focused on experimentation in automation, robotics, and AI, with future enhancements planned. Sustainability is central to the design, with features like solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a target of LEED Gold certification. High-speed connectivity, advanced security, and ergonomic spaces further enhance the work environment.

Chief People & Culture Officer Deborah Borg highlighted that the space was designed to foster wellness, inclusion, and collaboration, positioning it as a key enabler for IFF's growth in India and globally. The Hyderabad center joins IFF's expanding network of innovation and business hubs worldwide.

Monday, IFF closed at $73.76, up 0.09%, and is trading flat after hours on the NYSE.