Illumina Aktie
WKN: 927079 / ISIN: US4523271090
|
30.10.2025 21:40:01
Illumina Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $150 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $705 million, or $4.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $1.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $1.084 billion from $1.080 billion last year.
Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $150 Mln. vs. $705 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.084 Bln vs. $1.080 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.75
