Immuneering To Initiate Phase 3 Atebimetinib Trial In Pancreatic Cancer In Mid-2026

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corp. (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, announced that it is on track to dose the first patient in its planned phase 3 trial of Atebimetinib in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in mid-2026.

The planned global Phase 3 registrational trial, dubbed MAPKeeper 301, will evaluate Atebimetinib (320 mg QD) in combination with modified gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (mGnP), compared with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) alone.

A total of approximately 510 patients are expected to be enrolled in the Phase 3 trial.

The company has successfully completed an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and has also obtained scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency. Both agencies are aligned on the key elements of the planned Phase 3 trial, including the study design and the primary endpoint of overall survival.

The secondary endpoints of the planned phase 3 trial include progression-free survival, overall response rate, disease control rate, and quality of life measurements.

Immuneering plans to present an overall survival update from the Phase 2a trial of Atebimetinib in combination with Gemcitabine in first-line pancreatic cancer patients in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Immuneering announced that it would be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index effective from December 22, 2025.

IMRX closed trade at $5.50, down 4.18% on Wednesday.