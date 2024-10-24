Inc. Names Insperity as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) among 359 companies in human resources, marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received recognition from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, change management, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience.”

"It is an honor to receive the Power Partner Award for three consecutive years, which serves as a testament to Insperity’s focus on providing small and mid-size companies with the services they need for continued success,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. "We founded Insperity on the core principle of taking care of our people, and central to our mission is helping our clients develop the people strategy for growth and success.”

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

