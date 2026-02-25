25.02.2026 11:25:09

Indian Shares End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session flat to slightly higher, trimming early gains due to profit taking in the PSU banking space.

The benchmark ended the session up 50.15 points, or 0.06 percent, at 82,276.07, after having surged to a high of 82,957.91 earlier on the back of firm cues from global markets as new U.S. tariffs came into effect at 10 percent under a different legal framework.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 25,652.60 before closing up 57.85 points, or 0.23 percent, at 25,482.50, led by banking, metal and IT stocks.

Caution emerged at higher levels after reports suggested that the Trump administration has imposed a solar import duty of 126 percent on India, threatening to derail the India-U.S. interim trade deal.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.7 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,131 shares falling while 2,066 shares rose and 173 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Technologies rallying 1-2 percent after Anthropic announced new partnerships, helping ease artificial-intelligence disruption concerns.

The AI startup launched new updates to Claude Cowork that allow companies to integrate the productivity tool into a host of enterprise apps.

Pharma, metal, automobile and banking stocks also gained ground, with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel rising between 1 percent and 2.6 percent.

On the losing side, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Adani Ports, SBI and Reliance Industries fell 1-2 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:18 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen