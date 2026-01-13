Indian Shares Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher Tuesday morning, tracking positive cues from Wall Street, and gains in Asian markets. Tariff concerns may limit market's upside.

The focus will be earnings announcements. Investors will also be reacting to the inflation data released after trading hours on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will now have to pay a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States. The move is likely to significantly hurt India, China, the UAE and Turkey, some of the major trading partners of Iran.

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 14% drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025, compared to its net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

HCL Technologies reported an 11% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter from the year-ago quarter.

Anand Rathi Wealth posted a near 30% jump in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, at Rs 99.77 crore, compared to Rs 76.95 crore a year ago.

ICICI Prudential, Indian Bank, Maharashtra Bank, Orient Hotels, Tata Elxsi and Just Dial are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

On the economic front, data released by the government after trading hours on Monday showed the consumer price inflation rate in India rose to 1.33% in December from 0.71% in the earlier month. Despite the second consecutive increase, the inflation rate remained sharply below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit of 2%-6%.

India's consumer prices edged up 0.05% month-over-month in December 2025, following a 0.3% increase in November.

Indian shares pared early losses and moved higher past mid afternoon to end on a firm note on Monday, after five successive days of declines. The market opened on a weak note amod concerns about U.S. tariffs, and rising geopolitical tensions, but a conciliatory tone on India-U.S. trade ties by Sergio Gor, the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to India, presumably helped ease tariff concerns and pulled the market out of the red.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 301.93 points or 0.36% at 83,878.17, more than 1,000 points off the day's low of 82,861.07. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which dropped to a low of 25,473.40, settled at 25,790.25, gaining 106.95 points or 0.42%.

Most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region are up in positive territory today with strong gains.

On Wall Street, the major averages closed higher on Monday amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The Dow moved up 0.2%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%, and the S&P 500 settled with a 0.2% gain.