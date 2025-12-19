Indian Shares Open Higher On Softer US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Friday after four consecutive sessions of losses.

Investor sentiment was underpinned as tech jitters eased and soft U.S. inflation data boosted hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 476 points, or 0.6 percent, at 84,960 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,962.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment gained 1 percent on news it will be added to the futures and options segment effective from the January series.

Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel were moving higher after the government imposed anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from China.

Sammaan Capital rose 1.2 percent. The company clarified that the current management is not named in the FIR by the Delhi Office.

Biocon added 1.7 percent on receiving an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its New Jersey facility.

GPT Infraprojects soared 6 percent on securing an order worth Rs 1,804.48 crore from MCGM.

Shriram Finance declined 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Dr Lal PathLabs shares dropped 2 percent on going ex-bonus.

DCM Shriram Industries gave up 1.6 percent after revising record date for a scheme of arrangement.