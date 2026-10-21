Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Wednesday after reports suggested that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

Traders may also react to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the U.S. and India are close to finalizing a trade deal after more than a year of negotiations, following recent high-level talks.

Indian stock markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 percent each on Monday due to concerns over persistent foreign investor outflows and elevated crude oil prices in international markets.

The rupee gave up early gains to settle 3 paise lower at 94.92 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its six-session winning streak.

Foreign investors offloaded shares worth Rs. 1,148.64 crore on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 3,201.19 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning, with South Korea's Kospi rallying 4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rising nearly 2 percent as investors cheered robust earnings from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer.

Entertainment giant Netflix, meanwhile, lowered guidance for fourth-quarter 2026 revenue and full-year advertising sales after edging past bottom-line estimates in the third quarter.

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot after slipping to a three-week low in the previous session.

Treasury yields edged lower while gold was little changed at $4,120 an ounce as Fed tightening expectations eased.

Brent crude prices rose over 1 percent to trade above $110 a barrel after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session as investors weighed conflicting headlines on efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight as Treasury yields dipped and oil prices dropped, helping moderate inflation expectations.

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent at one point as hopes for diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran offset concerns over escalating attacks on tankers and strikes against Saudi Arabia.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Qatar and Pakistani officials submitted a new peace proposal, offering a "middle ground" plan that meets the demands of both sides in a bid to prevent further scalation in the Middle East war.

As part of the de-escalation plan, it was said that Iran is considering a proposal to access about $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for renewed nuclear inspections.

However, Iran's First Vice President said the country had "no choice but to exercise sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating worries over supply risks.

The Dow rallied 1 percent to reach its best closing level in over a month on the back of strong earnings from industrial and defense companies. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

European stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about rising civil unrest in France and Italy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower, France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.