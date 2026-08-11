Infracore Aktie

Infracore für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: INF000 / ISIN: CH0019867685

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11.08.2026 07:00:04

Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases

Infracore SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases

11.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND – THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.
Press Release

Fribourg, 11 August 2026

 

Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases

Infracore SA, a Swiss real estate company specialized in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, discloses today the information on stabilization transactions conducted by Zürcher Kantonalbank as stabilization agent in accordance with Art. 126 FinMIO.

The information on stabilization transactions is available here.

For more information:  Media and IR contact c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28
Alexandre Müller, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13

 

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is one of Switzerland’s leading owners of healthcare infrastructure. The company owns and develops a real estate portfolio dedicated to the healthcare sector. Its model is based on long-term lease agreements with hospital and healthcare operators, providing high visibility of rental income and direct exposure to the growing need for modern healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland. Infracore is listed in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies of the SIX Swiss Exchange (INFRAC.SW). www.infracore.ch

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infracore SA
Rue Georges-Jordil 4
1700 Fribourg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 26 350 02 10
E-mail: investor@infracore.ch
Internet: www.infracore.ch
ISIN: CH0019867685
EQS News ID: 2380272

 
End of News EQS News Service

2380272  11.08.2026 CET/CEST

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