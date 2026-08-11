Infracore SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases



11.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





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Press Release

Fribourg, 11 August 2026

Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases

Infracore SA, a Swiss real estate company specialized in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, discloses today the information on stabilization transactions conducted by Zürcher Kantonalbank as stabilization agent in accordance with Art. 126 FinMIO.

The information on stabilization transactions is available here.

For more information: Media and IR contact c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Thomas Balmer, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is one of Switzerland’s leading owners of healthcare infrastructure. The company owns and develops a real estate portfolio dedicated to the healthcare sector. Its model is based on long-term lease agreements with hospital and healthcare operators, providing high visibility of rental income and direct exposure to the growing need for modern healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland. Infracore is listed in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies of the SIX Swiss Exchange (INFRAC.SW). www.infracore.ch