Infracore Aktie
WKN DE: INF000 / ISIN: CH0019867685
|
11.08.2026 07:00:04
Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases
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Infracore SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND – THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.
Fribourg, 11 August 2026
Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases
Infracore SA, a Swiss real estate company specialized in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, discloses today the information on stabilization transactions conducted by Zürcher Kantonalbank as stabilization agent in accordance with Art. 126 FinMIO.
The information on stabilization transactions is available here.
For more information: Media and IR contact c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
About Infracore SA
Infracore SA is one of Switzerland’s leading owners of healthcare infrastructure. The company owns and develops a real estate portfolio dedicated to the healthcare sector. Its model is based on long-term lease agreements with hospital and healthcare operators, providing high visibility of rental income and direct exposure to the growing need for modern healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland. Infracore is listed in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies of the SIX Swiss Exchange (INFRAC.SW). www.infracore.ch
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infracore SA
|Rue Georges-Jordil 4
|1700 Fribourg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 26 350 02 10
|E-mail:
|investor@infracore.ch
|Internet:
|www.infracore.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0019867685
|EQS News ID:
|2380272
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380272 11.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Infracore SA
|
07:00
|Infracore AG veröffentlicht Informationen zu Stabilisierungstransaktionen (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Infracore SA discloses information on stabilization purchases (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|Infracore AG gibt teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Infracore SA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infracore SA
|52,87
|0,21%
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