|
01.02.2024 07:28:16
ING Group Q4 Profit Before Tax Up 31%
(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING), on Thursday, reported Q4 net result of €1.558 billion, and full-year 2023 net result of €7.287 billion.
Q4 profit before tax grew 31% year-on-year to €2.247 billion, while CET1 ratio remains strong at 14.7%.
Further, the company stated that its fourth-quarter income rose 11% year-on-year and net interest income held up well in the quarter. ING also reported a growth of 236,000 primary retail customers in the fourth quarter, combined with stable deposits and growth in lending.
"As society transitions to a low-carbon economy, so do our clients and so does ING. Building on the outcome of COP28 and the most recent scientific insights and scenarios, we announced in December that we will speed up the phasing out of the financing of exploration and production of oil and gas, gradually bringing our portfolio to zero by 2040. We also aim to triple the financing of renewable energy to €7.5 billion annually by 2025, up from €2.5 billion in 2022," CEO said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: ING Group NV (spons ADRs) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ING Group NV (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: ING Group NV (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ING Group NV (spons ADRs) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)
|12,10
|-6,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX fester -- DAX zeitweise mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.