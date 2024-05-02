Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 07:25:05

ING Q1 Net Result Edges Down, To Buy Back EUR 2.5 Bln Of Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ING (ING) reported that its first-quarter of 2024 net result was 1.578 billion euros down from 1.591 billion euros in the prior year. It also announced a share buyback program of 2.5 billion euros.

Based on current assumptions and scenarios, total income in 2024 to remain strong in a positive rate environment albeit somewhat lower than in 2023. The company aims to increase fee income by 5%-10%, ING said in a statement.

Total income for the first-quarter of 2024 was 5.583 billion euros, up 0.3% from the prior year. Growth was supported by sustained momentum in both Retail Banking and Wholesale Banking.

ING said it added 99,000 primary customers this quarter, comprising new and existing customers who have chosen to have a payment account and at least one other product with the company.

