InMode Aktie

InMode für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PP3A / ISIN: IL0011595993

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 13:52:08

InMode Q4 Preliminary Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a medical devices manufacturer, Thursday said that it expects its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $103.6 million to $103.8 million, higher than the reported revenue for the same period last year.

The company reported revenues of $97.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $370.2 million to $370.4 million lower than the full year revenue of $394.8 million reported in the prior year.

Further, the company is expecting revenue for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

The company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on February 10.

On Wednesday, INMD shares closed at $15.64, up 0.52% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu InMode Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten