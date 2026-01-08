InMode Aktie
WKN DE: A2PP3A / ISIN: IL0011595993
|
08.01.2026 13:52:08
InMode Q4 Preliminary Revenue Rises
(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a medical devices manufacturer, Thursday said that it expects its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $103.6 million to $103.8 million, higher than the reported revenue for the same period last year.
The company reported revenues of $97.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
However, revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $370.2 million to $370.4 million lower than the full year revenue of $394.8 million reported in the prior year.
Further, the company is expecting revenue for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million.
The company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on February 10.
On Wednesday, INMD shares closed at $15.64, up 0.52% on the Nasdaq.
