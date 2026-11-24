Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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24.11.2026 06:02:14
Innodata vs. IonQ: Is the Artificial Intelligence or Quantum Computing Stock the Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between a data-focused AI provider and a quantum computing pioneer represents two very different paths for your portfolio. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) both operate at the cutting edge of innovation.
Innodata focuses on the data engineering required to fuel artificial intelligence, while IonQ builds the actual quantum hardware that could redefine processing power. Comparing these two helps highlight the trade-off between established AI software services and the high-stakes potential of quantum hardware in the tech stocks sector.
Innodata is a global data engineering enterprise that provides human expertise and evaluation frameworks to help businesses build and adopt generative AI solutions. The company serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants and various AI research labs. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as one specific customer accounted for approximately 58% of total revenue in 2025.
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|Innodata Inc.
|29,55
|0,17%
|IonQ
|21,43
|-0,12%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|4,73
|7,39%