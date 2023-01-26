Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock

CUSIP: 45781V101

Ticker Symbol: IIPR

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Allocable

to 2022 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Long-Term

Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 $1.500000 $1.400000 $1.380013 $0.000000 $0.019987 $0.011723 $1.380013 03/31/2022 04/14/2022 $1.750000 $1.750000 $1.725016 $0.000000 $0.024984 $0.014653 $1.725016 06/30/2022 07/15/2022 $1.750000 $1.750000 $1.725016 $0.000000 $0.024984 $0.014653 $1.725016 09/30/2022 10/14/2022 $1.800000 $1.800000 $1.774302 $0.000000 $0.025698 $0.015072 $1.774302 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 $1.800000 $0.330000 $0.325289 $0.000000 $0.004711 $0.002763 $0.325289 Totals $8.600000 $7.030000 $6.929636 $0.000000 $0.100364 $0.058864 $6.929636

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP: 45781V200

Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Allocable

to 2022 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Long-Term

Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section

1250 Gain(1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 03/31/2022 04/14/2022 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.554469 $0.000000 $0.008031 $0.004710 $0.554469 06/30/2022 07/15/2022 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.554469 $0.000000 $0.008031 $0.004710 $0.554469 09/30/2022 10/14/2022 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.554469 $0.000000 $0.008031 $0.004710 $0.554469 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.554469 $0.000000 $0.008031 $0.004710 $0.554469 Totals $2.250000 $2.250000 $2.217876 $0.000000 $0.032124 $0.018840 $2.217876

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Long-Term Capital Gain amounts. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.33 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and $1.47 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on January 31, 2022 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2021 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 was a split-year distribution, with $0.10 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes and $1.40 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 was allocable entirely to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2022. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

