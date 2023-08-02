Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023

Financial Results

Generated total revenues of approximately $76.5 million in the quarter, representing an 8% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

Recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $40.9 million for the quarter, or $1.44 per diluted share.

Recorded adjusted fund from operations (AFFO) of approximately $64.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, increases of 6% and 5% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per common share on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The common stock dividends declared for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 of $7.20 per common share represent an increase of $0.70, or 11%, over dividends declared for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Per diluted share) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net income attributable to common stockholders $1.44 $1.42 $0.02 1.4% Normalized FFO $2.07 $1.98 $0.09 4.5% AFFO $2.26 $2.15 $0.11 5.1%

Rent Collection

Rent collection for IIP’s operating portfolio (calculated as base rent and property management fees collected as a percentage of contractually due base rent and property management fees) was 97% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Rent collected for the quarter includes approximately $1.5 million of security deposits applied in connection with previously disclosed amendments with Holistic Industries Inc. (Holistic) at a California property and a Michigan property and Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts, LLC (Temescal) at a Massachusetts property, with pro rata payback of these security deposits to be made over twelve-month periods. Rent not collected for the quarter totaled approximately $2.1 million, primarily relating to a previously disclosed, defaulted tenant SH Parent, Inc. (Parallel) at one of IIP’s properties in Pennsylvania.



New Lease

Executed a new lease with a tenant at IIP’s Perez Road property in Cathedral City, California, which was previously leased to Kings Garden Inc. and is currently under development.

Balance Sheet Highlights (at June 30, 2023)

12% debt to total gross assets, with approximately $2.6 billion in total gross assets.

Total quarterly fixed cash interest obligation of approximately $4.2 million.

No debt maturities until May 2026, other than $4.4 million principal amount of 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes in 2024.

Debt service coverage ratio of 16.0x (calculated in accordance with IIP’s 5.50% Unsecured Senior Notes due 2026).

Property Portfolio Statistics (as of June 30, 2023)

Total property portfolio comprises 108 properties across 19 states, with approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet (including approximately 1.6 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment), consisting of: Operating portfolio: 103 properties, representing approximately 8.1 million rentable square feet. Under development / redevelopment (five properties expected to comprise 715,000 rentable square feet at completion): Inland Center Drive in San Bernardino, California Perez Road in Cathedral City, California (pre-leased) 63795 19th Avenue in Palm Springs, California Leah Avenue in San Marcos, Texas Davis Highway in Windsor, Michigan

Operating portfolio: 99.9% leased (triple-net). Weighted-average remaining lease term: 14.9 years. Total invested / committed capital per square foot: $275.

By invested / committed capital: No tenant represents more than 14% of the total portfolio. No state represents more than 17% of the total portfolio. Multi-state operators (MSOs) represent 89% of the operating portfolio, excluding vacancies. Public company operators represent 58% of the operating portfolio. Industrial (cultivation and/or processing), retail (dispensing) and combined industrial/retail represents 91%, 3% and 6% of operating portfolio, respectively.



Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, IIP generated total revenues of approximately $76.5 million, compared to approximately $70.5 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 8%. The increase was driven primarily by activity in prior periods for the acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional building infrastructure allowances provided to tenants at certain properties that resulted in increases to base rent, tenant reimbursements and contractual rental escalations at certain properties. As described above, rental revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 also included approximately $1.5 million of security deposits applied for payment of rent for IIP’s leases with Holistic and Temescal. Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included approximately $5.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively, of tenant reimbursements for property insurance premiums and property taxes.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $40.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share; funds from operations (FFO) (diluted) of approximately $57.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted share; normalized FFO (Normalized FFO) of approximately $58.4 million, or $2.07 per diluted share; and AFFO of approximately $64.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $81.7 million, or $2.87 per diluted share; funds from operations (FFO) (diluted) of approximately $115.2 million, or $4.08 per diluted share; normalized FFO (Normalized FFO) of approximately $116.4 million, or $4.12 per diluted share; and AFFO of approximately $127.4 million, or $4.51 per diluted share.

IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per common share on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023. IIP’s AFFO payout ratio was 80% (calculated by dividing the common stock dividend declared per share by IIP’s AFFO per common share – diluted for the quarter). The common stock dividends declared for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 of $7.20 per common share represent an increase of $0.70, or 11%, over dividends declared for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information is available in the Investor Relations section of the IIP’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Teleconference and Webcast

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will conduct a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 to discuss IIP’s financial results and operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of IIP’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on IIP’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 10, 2023, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 3091204.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Real estate, at cost: Land $ 142,524 $ 139,953 Buildings and improvements 2,081,731 2,010,628 Construction in progress 117,413 54,106 Total real estate, at cost 2,341,668 2,204,687 Less accumulated depreciation (169,658 ) (138,405 ) Net real estate held for investment 2,172,010 2,066,282 Construction loan receivable 20,917 18,021 Cash and cash equivalents 92,602 87,122 Restricted cash 1,450 1,450 Investments 72,726 200,935 Right of use office lease asset 1,550 1,739 In-place lease intangible assets, net 8,675 9,105 Other assets, net 26,325 30,182 Total assets $ 2,396,255 $ 2,414,836 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Exchangeable senior notes, net $ 4,414 $ 6,380 Notes due 2026, net 295,772 295,115 Building improvements and construction funding payable 21,479 29,376 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,440 10,615 Dividends payable 51,080 50,840 Rent received in advance and tenant security deposits 58,482 58,716 Other liabilities 3,368 1,901 Total liabilities 443,035 452,943 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 9.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $15,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 14,009 14,009 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 28,040,054 and 27,972,830 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 2,076,357 2,065,248 Dividends in excess of earnings (137,174 ) (117,392 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,953,220 1,961,893 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,396,255 $ 2,414,836

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental (including tenant reimbursements) $ 75,919 $ 69,995 $ 151,448 $ 134,109 Other 538 516 1,076 906 Total revenues 76,457 70,511 152,524 135,015 Expenses: Property expenses 5,759 2,427 11,382 4,409 General and administrative expense 10,570 8,707 20,943 17,484 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,704 15,233 33,418 29,101 Total expenses 33,033 26,367 65,743 50,994 Income from operations 43,424 44,144 86,781 84,021 Interest and other income 2,317 581 4,550 638 Interest expense (4,472 ) (4,504 ) (8,992 ) (9,270 ) (Loss) gain on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — (7 ) 22 (125 ) Net income 41,269 40,214 82,361 75,264 Preferred stock dividends (338 ) (338 ) (676 ) (676 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40,931 $ 39,876 $ 81,685 $ 74,588 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.45 $ 1.42 $ 2.89 $ 2.77 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.42 $ 2.87 $ 2.75 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 27,981,517 27,850,561 27,965,720 26,741,568 Diluted 28,257,239 28,036,690 28,239,841 27,159,774

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FFO, NORMALIZED FFO AND AFFO For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40,931 $ 39,876 $ 81,685 $ 74,588 Real estate depreciation and amortization 16,704 15,233 33,418 29,101 FFO attributable to common stockholders (basic) 57,635 55,109 115,103 103,689 Cash and non-cash interest expense on Exchangeable Senior Notes 50 68 119 402 FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 57,685 55,177 115,222 104,091 Financing expense — 104 — 104 Litigation related expense 670 119 1,216 119 Loss (gain) on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — 7 (22 ) 125 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 58,355 55,407 116,416 104,439 Interest income on seller-financed note 403 — 537 — Stock-based compensation 4,884 4,437 9,713 8,816 Non-cash interest expense 331 311 657 618 Above-market lease amortization 23 23 46 46 AFFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 63,996 $ 60,178 $ 127,369 $ 113,919 FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.97 $ 4.08 $ 3.83 Normalized FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.07 $ 1.98 $ 4.12 $ 3.85 AFFO per common share – diluted $ 2.26 $ 2.15 $ 4.51 $ 4.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 27,981,517 27,850,561 27,965,720 26,741,568 Restricted stock and RSUs 201,462 82,387 186,684 113,858 Dilutive effect of Exchangeable Senior Notes 74,260 103,742 87,437 304,348 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,257,239 28,036,690 28,239,841 27,159,774

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to net income, computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, depreciation, amortization and impairment related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, management believes FFO and FFO per share to be supplemental measures of a REIT’s performance because they provide an understanding of the operating performance of IIP’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, primarily depreciation expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. IIP believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, FFO and FFO per share can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. IIP reports FFO and FFO per share because these measures are observed by management to also be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because FFO per share is consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs. For these reasons, management has deemed it appropriate to disclose and discuss FFO and FFO per share.

IIP computes Normalized FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that management believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to IIP’s core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per share provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of IIP’s operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of other companies, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact IIP’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Normalized FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of its core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Normalized FFO include certain transaction-related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Management believes that AFFO and AFFO per share are also appropriate supplemental measures of a REIT’s operating performance. IIP calculates AFFO by adjusting Normalized FFO for certain cash and non-cash items.

For all periods presented, FFO (diluted), Normalized FFO, AFFO and FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO per diluted share include the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the Exchangeable Senior Notes for shares of common stock.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, as the performance thresholds for vesting of the performance share units were not met as measured as of the respective dates, they were excluded from the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted for all periods presented.

IIP’s computation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO utilized by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such REITs. Further, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flow available for management’s discretionary use. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund IIP’s cash needs, including IIP’s ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of IIP’s operations.

